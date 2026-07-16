Hyundai weighs buying SoftBank’s remaining Boston Dynamics stake

Read more
-
Coupang paid $250,000 to Trump-linked lobbying firm in Q2, says U.S. Senate report
The e-commerce giant paid Ballard Partners $250,000 in the second quarter as it widened U.S. lobbying amid growing friction over its treatment in Korea.
-
Trump considers Korean companies for U.S. naval buildup
Trump’s remarks on needing more Navy ships raised fresh questions about whether Korean builders could help construct vessels for the United States.
-
KCTU stages nationwide strike rally in Seoul, presses for direct bargaining
Thousands joined a central Seoul rally and march that disrupted traffic as the union demanded stronger negotiation powers and better protections for subcontracted and nonregular workers.
-
Homeplus pursues 200 billion won lifeline to stave off bankruptcy
Meritz Financial and MBK Partners are weighing an emergency funding plan that could help Homeplus avoid bankruptcy and restart its recovery.