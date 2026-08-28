Hyundai Steel forges alliance with HanmiGlobal to secure competitive edge

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LG Chem empowers shared growth with partners with eye on the environment
With geopolitical tensions and the Iran war injecting volatility into oil prices, LG Chem is striving to ease the burden on small- and medium-sized enterprises in the naphtha crude oil sector.
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Incheon takes quantum leap as premier MICE destination
Incheon, as the primary gateway to Korea, is much more than merely the entry point to the country; it is a dynamic hub where global organizers and participants converge — a destination for global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.
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Nexon to fire up $181M ecosystem growth strategy
Nexon is stepping up efforts to cultivate ecosystems in the gaming industry amid the AI paradigm shift and venture capital winter, with the 2026 Nexon Developers Conference (NDC) and a five-year, 250 billion won ($181 million) investment forming the two pillars of a shared growth blueprint.
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‘One Lotte’ strategy bolsters cross-border cooperation for global expansion
Lotte has laid the groundwork for its sustainable “One Lotte” strategy on collaboration between Korean and Japanese affiliates, with Chairman Shin Dong-bin calling for cooperation to grow global competitiveness.