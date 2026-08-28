Hyundai Steel forges alliance with HanmiGlobal to secure competitive edge

Hyundai Steel and HanmiGlobal representatives present a memorandum of understanding signed on Aug. 19 to bolster technological competitiveness in the construction sector. HYUNDAI STEEL

Hyundai Steel has partnered with HanmiGlobal to bolster its competitive edge in advanced industrial infrastructure.

Hyundai Steel has partnered with HanmiGlobal to bolster its competitive edge in advanced industrial infrastructure.

The steelmaker announced on Aug. 19 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea’s leading domestic construction company at its Hyundai Steel Pangyo office in Seongnam, Gyeonggi.

As stipulated in the agreement, Hyundai Steel and HanmiGlobal will leverage fire-resistant steel analyses to develop an optimized high-strength steel model for technology-heavy facilities such as data centers and semiconductor plants.

Until now, data centers have been built with precast concrete, which is usually prestressed at construction sites, such as with block construction, or with post-tensioned concrete, which reinforces the infrastructure by inserting high-strength steel strands into the structure. Of late, steel structures have gained traction for their cost-effective advantages and shorter construction timelines.

Through this agreement, the two parties aim to expand the application of steel structures to new data center construction while enhancing Hyundai Steel’s integrated total package credentials.

To support this effort, the company launched a next-generation infrastructure power task force in March to target structural steel for data center buildout amid the expansion of demand for artificial intelligence. Looking ahead, under the partnership with HanmiGlobal, Hyundai Steel representatives announced that the company aims to build a competitive edge in high-specification structural steel for data centers and secure a pioneering technology stack to unlock fresh demand for premium steel.

Now, Hyundai Steel's technological capabilities took center stage in how it will strengthen its leading technology in advanced industrial facilities such as data centers and generate demand for high-performance steel.





BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]



