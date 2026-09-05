Hyundai Steel breaks ground on $5.8 billion low-carbon steel plant in Louisiana

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Industry minister urges U.S. to ease tariffs on steel mill equipment
The minister made the remarks before attending a groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel (HPLS), which will supply automotive steel to global automakers' production facilities in the southern United States and Mexico.
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Hyundai Steel forges alliance with HanmiGlobal to secure competitive edge
Hyundai Steel has partnered with HanmiGlobal to bolster its competitive edge in advanced industrial infrastructure.
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Hyundai Motor wage talks end in tentative deal as attention turns to Kia
The agreement includes higher base pay, bonuses and new hiring, while Kia workers prepare possible strikes over their own demands.
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Genesis GV90 debuts with coach doors, swivel seats
Genesis unveiled its largest electric SUV yet, pairing coach doors and rotating seats with a 500-kilometer (310-mile) range and record-setting EV power.