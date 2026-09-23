Hyundai Rotem unveils next-gen high-speed train concept and AI, hydrogen tram tech

A concept model for a next-generation high-speed train jointly designed by Hyundai Rotem and Hyundai Motor is displayed at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin in an undated photo. HYUNDAI ROTEM

The company debuted a next-generation high-speed train concept and physical AI autonomous driving system for hydrogen-electric trams at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin.

Hyundai Rotem unveiled its first concept model for a next-generation high-speed train and AI-powered autonomous driving technology for trams at InnoTrans 2026 in Berlin on Tuesday.

The new concept train car was developed in collaboration with the design center at the Hyundai Motor Group’s Namyang R&D Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.

The high-speed train’s exterior features an aerodynamic design inspired by the body structures of organisms that have evolved to overcome air and water resistance.

Inside the cabin, legroom and overhead storage spaces are expanded. The seats are designed to wrap around passengers’ bodies, similar to massage chairs.

Hyundai Rotem developed the concept as a potential replacement for Korea’s aging first-generation high-speed KTX trains. The project, however, remains at the scale-model stage and is far smaller than an actual train. No decision has been made on mass production.

The rail systems manufacturer also unveiled for the first time an operating system that applies physical AI-based autonomous driving technology to a hydrogen-electric tram. The tram uses fuel cells to generate electricity from hydrogen and power its motors.

At the exhibition, Hyundai Rotem demonstrated the technology using a miniature city diorama. In one scenario, AI detects a passenger who suddenly collapses, stops the tram and alerts the control center. Once the situation is resolved, the AI recognizes the change and resumes service.

Hyundai Rotem has equipped the system with an advanced driver assistance system for railway vehicles that it developed this year, which allows the tram to detect hazards such as people and structures. The ability to assess its surroundings is particularly important for trams because they operate on streets shared with cars and pedestrians.

The company aims to commercialize its hydrogen-electric tram in 2028. It is continuing to develop fully autonomous driving technology.

Hyundai Rotem also displayed a lineup of hydrogen-powered railway technology, including hydrogen fuel-cell modules and hydrogen-electric locomotives.

“The global rail market is increasingly looking beyond manufacturers’ design and production capabilities to factors such as sustainability and autonomous driving technology,” a Hyundai Rotem representative said. “We aim to chart the future of rail through our next-generation high-speed trains and autonomous driving technology.”





BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]