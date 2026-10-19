Hyundai Rotem to acquire Hyundai Wia’s defense business for $262M

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The iPhone foldable is so popular preorders sold out. That may be good for one Samsung affiliate.
While the Apple device is expected to challenge Samsung Electronics’ dominance in the form factor, the display unit could see a jump in screen orders.
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Mercedes-Benz unveils electric CLA, GLC with stable pricing pledge
Mercedes-Benz Korea revealed its new electric CLA sedan and GLC SUV, promising no abrupt price cuts as imported EV demand accelerates.
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Hackable weapons, Chinese-made CCTV cameras at critical sites pose serious security risks, data shows
Lawmakers' data shows hundreds of cyber flaws in active military systems and Chinese-made cameras still operating at key energy facilities.
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SK hynix, gov't to provide 2 trillion won in loan guarantees to semiconductor suppliers
SK hynix, the government and major banks will provide 2 trillion won in loan guarantees to strengthen Korea's semiconductor supply chain.