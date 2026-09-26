Hyundai poised to beat Ford and become top 3 U.S. seller for first time

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Hyundai bets slow and steady will win self-driving race, expects to overtake Tesla in five years
The Korean auto giant looks to evolve its homegrown Atria AI by 2029 using scale, precision and edge cases to go beyond Tesla's Level 2++ autonomous driving system.
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Kia, Hyundai Rotem step up second-half hiring in AI, aerospace
Kia will assess applicants’ AI problem-solving skills in its second-half hiring drive, while Hyundai Rotem recruits aerospace talent for propulsion and hypersonic engine roles.
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Hyundai Steel breaks ground on $5.8 billion low-carbon steel plant in Louisiana
The Hyundai Steel-Posco Louisiana Steel project will have an annual capacity of 2.7 million tons of hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel sheets, with mass production targeted for 2029.
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Stock market drops 4 percent on newest U.S.-Iran hostilities as won gains
Korean stocks sank as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions lifted oil prices, revived inflation fears and prompted heavy foreign and institutional selling.