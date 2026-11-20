G80 Hybrid was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 19. HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

Hyundai debuted the eighth-generation Elantra and Genesis G80 Hybrid at the Los Angeles Auto Show, highlighting expanded hybrid technology and efficiency.

Hyundai Motor said Friday it has unveiled its eighth-generation Avante compact sedan, known as the Elantra in North America, and the Genesis G80 Hybrid at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The automaker showcased the all-new 2027 Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid during a media preview of the auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California.

The all-new Elantra will be available with two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter (68-ounce) gasoline engine and a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain.

Genesis, Hyundai Motor's luxury brand, also unveiled the G80 Hybrid with enhanced power output and fuel efficiency.

The G80 Hybrid combines a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a dual-motor hybrid system, offering a driving range of approximately 1,029 kilometers (639 miles) on a single tank of fuel.

The model also features a liquid-cooled battery system for improved thermal efficiency and higher discharge power compared with air-cooled systems.





Yonhap