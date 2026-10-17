Hyundai Motor to recall over 94,000 vehicles in U.S. over fire risk

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U.S. senator lauds Hanwha's role in revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding industry
Republican Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania said that Hanwha's planned $5 billion investment in Philadelphia, part of Korea's broader $350 billion commitment to the United States, would help substantially expand the U.S. shipyard's production capacity.
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Trump touts Hyundai's $560 million Georgia investment pledge during campaign rally
Hyundai Transys, an automotive parts-making affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, plans to upgrade two existing manufacturing facilities and build a third plant in Georgia to expand production of hybrid vehicle powertrains while creating 320 new jobs.
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International flight fuel fees rise again in November
International flight fuel surcharges from Korea will rise for a third consecutive month in November as higher jet fuel prices increase ticket costs, including on Korean Air routes.
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Samsung lands three spots on Time's Best Inventions list
Time named Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, Bespoke AI refrigerator and Odyssey G8 monitor among its Best Inventions of 2026.