Hyundai Motor to recall over 94,000 vehicles in U.S. over fire risk

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the front power seat motors may overheat if the power seat control switch is stuck, potentially causing a fire while the car is parked or driven.

Hyundai Motor America will recall more than 94,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in the United States over a potential fire risk caused by overheating power seat motors, according to U.S. transportation authorities.

The recall affects 94,622 vehicles, including certain 2015-16 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-20 Genesis G80 models, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Oct. 9.

The agency said that the front power seat motors may overheat if the power seat control switch is stuck, potentially causing a fire while the car is parked or driven.

Owners have been advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other cars or structures until repairs are completed, as a fire could increase the risk of injury.

A remedy for the defect is still under development. Affected owners should receive notification letters on Dec. 7, according to the agency.





Yonhap