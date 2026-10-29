Hyundai Motor to invest $450 million to expand Alabama plant

Read more
-
Coupang blacklist whistleblowers seek leniency
The civil rights commission urged prosecutors to show leniency toward two former Coupang workers indicted after exposing an alleged rehire blacklist.
-
Samsung’s record $80.4B profit beats forecasts and tops Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta as chip supplier outearns its AI customers
Third quarter operating profit reached 107.4 trillion won, surpassing estimates and outpacing Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta.
-
KHNP drops Daewoo E&C, Doosan Enerbility from Czech nuclear construction
KHNP ended talks with the Daewoo E&C-Doosan consortium over the $18.3 billion Dukovany project after failing to settle key contract terms.
-
Tesla Korea seeks exemption to unlock FSD for China-made cars
The Korean subsidiary of Tesla has requested a government exemption to enable Full Self-Driving on China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, raising whether a software update can qualify as a vehicle device.