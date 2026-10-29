Hyundai Motor to invest $450 million to expand Alabama plant

The automaker will expand engine capacity and prepare its Montgomery factory for hybrid, EREV and new SUV production.

Hyundai Motor's U.S. manufacturing subsidiary has announced plans to invest about $450 million to expand its Alabama plant and prepare for future vehicle production as part of the automaker's broader U.S. investment plans.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) announced the plan Wednesday at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama. The investment is part of Hyundai Motor Group's $26 billion U.S. investment commitment for 2025 to 2028.

The investment will expand the plant's engine production capabilities to support additional powertrain variants, including those designed for hybrid and extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs).

HMMA will also upgrade its production facilities to accommodate upcoming Hyundai models, including the all-new Tucson SUV, scheduled to enter production by the end of 2026, and the refreshed Santa Fe SUV.

"These investments strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, support future vehicle production and ensure HMMA remains a cornerstone of Hyundai's North American manufacturing operations for years to come," said Mark Rader, president and CEO of HMMA.

The latest investment will bring HMMA's cumulative investment to nearly $2.2 billion since the plant began production in 2005.

Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha welcomed the investment as an "outstanding example" of the bilateral alliance "in action."

Kang said the announcement "reaffirms this strong partnership and further deepens the integration of our two countries' automotive industries."





Yonhap



