Hyundai Motor pushes ahead with 9 trillion won investment in Saemangeum AI data center

Company representatives and government officials pose for a photo before unveiling a plaque at the opening ceremony of the Hyundai Motor Group's Saemangeum office in Gunsan, North Jeolla, on Oct. 30. YONHAP

Hyundai Motor Group is moving ahead with an AI data center in Saemangeum, Korea's multitrillion-won development project that involves reclaiming tidal flats near North Jeolla to create a hub for advanced industries.

Hyundai Motor Group is moving ahead with an AI data center in Saemangeum, a roughly 9 trillion won ($6.7 billion) investment plan that will draw on its subsidiaries’ strengths.

Saemangeum is the Korean government’s multitrillion-won coastal reclamation and development project that involves building the world’s longest seawall at 33.9 kilometers (21.1 miles) and reclaiming tidal flats off the coast of North Jeolla to create a hub for advanced industries, including AI, robotics, hydrogen and renewable energy.

Hyundai Motor Group said on Friday that five of its affiliates — Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Hyundai AutoEver — have formally committed to investing in constructing and operating a data center in Saemangeum.

The company will establish two special purpose companies next month to spearhead the project. One will manage the data center’s construction and supporting infrastructure, and the other will secure high-performance GPUs and deliver computing services.

By separating the data center’s physical infrastructure from its computing and software operations, Hyundai Motor Group aims to streamline its completion and draw on specialized expertise.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2027, after the group establishes the two entities, finalizes designs and obtains the necessary permits. The data center is scheduled to begin commercial operations in early 2030.

Hyundai Motor Group is also exploring partnerships with global technology companies to build reliable infrastructure and sharpen its competitive edge, with financing discussions underway under agreements reached with the Korea Development Bank and other institutions.

In February, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled a roughly 9 trillion won investment plan to transform a 1.12-million-square-meter (276.8-acre) site in Saemangeum into a hub for advanced industries. The plan encompasses five developments: an AI data center worth 5.8 trillion won; a robotics manufacturing and components cluster worth 400 billion won; a water electrolysis plant worth 1 trillion won; solar power facilities worth 1.3 trillion won; and an “AI Hydrogen Smart City” worth 400 billion won.

From left: North Jeolla Gov. Lee Won-taek; Shin Seung-kyu, the vice president in charge of Hyundai Motor Group's robot and hydrogen project management office; Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency Administrator Mun Seong-yo; and Gunsan Mayor Kim Jae-jun pose for a commemorative photo during the opening ceremony of Hyundai Motor Group's Saemangeum office in Gunsan, North Jeolla, on Oct. 30. HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

The Saemangeum AI data center will serve as a supercomputing hub that trains and tests autonomous driving algorithms around the clock.

“Achieving Level 4 or higher autonomous driving requires […] vast amounts of real-world driving data and synthetic data generated through simulations of hazardous conditions, such as severe weather and unexpected obstacles,” Hyundai Motor Group said.

Level 4 allows a vehicle to drive itself in specified areas without requiring a human driver to intervene.

Hyundai Motor Group also opened its HMG Saemangeum Office (translated) in Gunsan, North Jeolla, on Friday. The office will house a dedicated team responsible for keeping the investment on track, from securing permits and overseeing construction preparations to resolving project-related issues and coordinating directly with government agencies

Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency Administrator Mun Seong-yo, North Jeolla Gov. Lee Won-taek, Gunsan Mayor Kim Jae-jun and other central and local government officials attended the opening ceremony.

Hyundai Motor Group Vice President Shin Seung-kyu, the head of the robot and hydrogen project management office, and other executives and staff also attended to represent to represent the company.

“We plan to begin with the AI data center in Saemangeum, which will provide the capacity to collect and train on massive amounts of data as we develop our own autonomous driving and physical AI technologies,” said Shin. “The HMG Saemangeum Office symbolizes our commitment to moving the project forward without disruption.”





BY NA SANG-HYEON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]