An EV charges at a charging station in central Soul on May 9. YONHAP

Hyundai Motor Group will introduce standardized residential EV chargers in Korea next year before expanding to the United States, Europe and India.

Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it will launch a standardized EV charging system in Korea next year as part of its broader effort to improve charging efficiency and convenience across global markets.

The automotive group unveiled the new system designed for slow charging at apartment complexes in Korea and residential garages overseas.

Available in 7-kilowatt (kW) and 11-kW versions, the chargers come in wall-mounted and freestanding configurations.

They feature Plug & Charge technology, which enables automatic user authentication and payment upon connection.

The group plans to roll out the system in Korea next year before gradually expanding its availability to major overseas markets, including the United States, Europe and India.





Yonhap