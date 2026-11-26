Hyundai Motor Group retained Hyundai CEO José Muñoz and Kia CEO Song Ho-sung in its 2026 leadership reshuffle while naming new heads for Hyundai Mobis, Transys and Engineering.

Hyundai Motor President and CEO José Muñoz and Kia President and CEO Song Ho-sung retained their positions, while the heads of several Hyundai Motor Group affiliates, including Hyundai Mobis, were replaced in the carmaker’s year-end reshuffle of CEOs and presidents on Thursday.

The reshuffle is seen as an effort to prioritize management stability and business continuity amid a rapidly changing automotive landscape marked by the transition to next-generation vehicles, geopolitical uncertainties and trade tariffs.

Hyundai Motor has struggled with sluggish domestic sales and declining operating profits this year but has performed relatively well in the United States, its largest market, where it posted record quarterly sales in the third quarter.

The decision to retain Muñoz, who has extensive knowledge of the U.S. market, is seen as a move to maintain the automaker’s competitiveness in North America. Kia’s strong performance both at home and abroad despite the recent downturn in the global automotive market also supported the decision to retain Song.

While the heads of the group’s two flagship automakers remain in place, several affiliates in the auto parts and construction sectors will see leadership changes.

“The latest reshuffle maintains management continuity in the automotive division while placing individuals with proven expertise in their respective fields at key affiliates to address immediate challenges and prepare for the future,” Hyundai Motor Group said.

Baek Cheol-seung, CEO of Hyundai Transys, was promoted to president and CEO of Hyundai Mobis. Baek has built extensive expertise across vehicle manufacturing and auto parts businesses, having headed Hyundai Motor’s Czech subsidiary and held key positions in procurement before overseeing sales and business development at Hyundai Transys.

His key tasks will be to streamline Hyundai Mobis’ operations and restructure its business portfolio while strengthening its competitiveness in core future businesses such as electrification and automotive electronics.

From left are Hyundai Mobis President and CEO Baek Cheol-seung, Hyundai Transys CEO Park Chan-young and Hyundai Engineering CEO Na Tae-jun, all newly appointed in Hyundai Motor Group’s year-end leadership reshuffle. HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

Park Chan-young, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Motor’s procurement division, was appointed CEO of Hyundai Transys. Park has accumulated extensive experience in electrification components through various procurement leadership roles at Hyundai Motor. He is credited with improving the automaker’s profitability by proactively establishing supply chains for electrification components.

Na Tae-jun, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Engineering’s architecture division, was promoted to CEO of the construction company. Na has overseen major construction projects for the group, including electric vehicle and battery plants, and earned recognition for securing contracts for data centers and industrial facilities in North America.

The reshuffle also placed technology experts in key leadership positions to strengthen Hyundai Motor Group’s competitiveness in software-defined vehicles (SDV) and accelerate manufacturing innovation.

Ryu Ji-han, executive vice president in charge of Hyundai Motor’s SDV platform, was appointed CEO of Hyundai Kefico, while Oh Joon-dong, executive vice president and CEO of Hyundai Kefico, was named head of Hyundai Motor’s domestic production operations and chief safety officer (CSO).

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis President Lee Gyu-suk and Hyundai Engineering President Joo Woo-jeong will step down as CEOs and take on advisory roles.

“We plan to respond steadily to intensifying competition while accelerating our transition toward future businesses, including SDVs,” a Hyundai Motor Group representative said. “Following the reshuffle of CEOs and presidents, we will continue to appoint capable individuals based on their performance through our regular executive reshuffle scheduled for mid-December.”





BY NAM YOON-SEO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]