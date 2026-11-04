Hyundai Motor America posts record October sales on hybrid, SUV demand

People walk in front of Hyundai Motor Group's headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 21. NEWS1

Hyundai Motor America sold 73,452 vehicles in the United States last month, up 5 percent from 70,118 units a year earlier, marking its highest October sales on record.

Hyundai Motor and Kia on Tuesday reported record U.S. automobile sales for the month of October, driven by strong demand for hybrid and EV models.

Hyundai Motor America, the Korean automaker’s U.S. subsidiary, said that it sold 73,452 vehicles in the United States last month, up 5 percent from 70,118 units a year earlier, marking its highest October sales on record.

In particular, the company’s hybrid vehicle sales jumped 20 percent on year, accounting for 29 percent of its total monthly sales volume. Hybrid sales from January through October surged 50 percent from a year earlier.

By model, Santa Fe SUV sales soared 52 percent to 17,959 units, and that of the Palisade SUV increased 14 percent to 10,840 units.

Kona subcompact SUV sales rose 21 percent to 6,029 units, and that of the Elantra sedan increased 17 percent to 12,011 units.

The Ioniq 5 EV also recorded a 21 percent increase in monthly sales to 1,981 units.

“We had our best October ever, and customers responded across our lineup,” said Randy Parker, the president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

For the January-to-October period, Hyundai’s total U.S. sales rose 3 percent on year to 770,916 vehicles, compared to 748,467 units during the same period last year.

Kia America said that its October sales totaled 80,008 units — an increase of 16 percent from last year — to deliver its strongest sales performance for October. The company attributed the growth to strong demand for hybrids and EV models.

EV9 sales jumped 111 percent to 1,406 units, and those of the Telluride and EV6 jumped 63 percent and 58 percent to 14,009 units and 803 units, respectively, according to the company.





Yonhap