Hyundai Motor America posts record October sales on hybrid, SUV demand

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Convenience stores turn Pepero Day into a character merch showdown
Chains are rolling out Pokémon, Tamagotchi, Sanrio and other collaborations as they compete for sales on one of the year’s biggest retail days.
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Automakers leverage vehicle data to gain edge in Korea's growing used EV market
Hyundai and its international rivals in Korea are using detailed battery and service records to win consumer trust and drive sales of their preowned vehicles.
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Hyundai E&C partners with U.S. Fanco for next-gen nuclear reactor project
Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) signed a five-year master service agreement with First American Nuclear (Fanco), under which it will provide technical support for Fanco's EAGL-1 reactor project.
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Coupang reports net loss in Q3 due to warehouse fire
Coupang posted a net loss of 715.1 billion won ($532.1 million) in the third quarter of this year compared to a net profit of 131.6 billion won in the same period last year.