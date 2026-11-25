The auto parts maker secured contracts totaling 1 trillion won for regenerative braking and power steering systems, with supply set to begin within four years.

Hyundai Mobis has clinched 1 trillion won ($750 million) worth of deals for brake and steering orders from automakers in Europe and North America, the Korean auto parts maker said Wednesday.

The orders cover two systems developed in-house, its integrated electronic brake with regenerative braking and its electric power steering system.

Supply will begin in three to four years and run for up to eight years. The parts will go into sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks across several brands.

Hyundai Mobis will use its existing plant in Slovakia for European customers and production sites near its clients in North America. The company has plants in five European countries: the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Hungary and Turkey.

Separately, Hyundai Mobis has also secured a seven-year deal to supply chassis modules to another undisclosed North American automaker.

The size has not been disclosed, but is expected to be worth at least several billion dollars, according to Hyundai Mobis.

The Korean parts company expects this year's orders from global clients to reach $14.5 billion, up 57.6 percent on year, or about 123 percent of the $11.8 billion target it set at the start of the year.

The company has supplied chassis modules to Stellantis's Jeep brand in North America since 2006. It also supplies Mercedes-Benz with chassis modules from its plant in Hungary, and Volkswagen with battery systems made at its plant in Spain.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]