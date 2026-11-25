Cars wait to be shipped in a lot next to the export pier at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan plant in Buk District, Ulsan, on Nov. 19, the day Korea's exports for the year passed $1 trillion for the first time. YONHAP

The parts maker will supply regenerative braking and electric power steering systems to European and North American customers for up to eight years.

Hyundai Mobis said Wednesday it has secured auto parts orders worth about 1 trillion won ($742.3 million) from major automakers in Europe and North America so far in the fourth quarter.

The auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group said the orders cover its in-house developed integrated electronic brake system with regenerative braking capabilities and an electric power steering system.

The company will supply the systems to European and North American customers, respectively, for up to eight years, with deliveries set to begin in three to four years. It did not disclose the automakers' names.

Hyundai Mobis said it plans to manufacture the braking systems at its facilities in Slovakia and establish a production base near its customer's assembly plant in North America.

The company expects to secure $14.5 billion in orders for automotive modules and core components from global customers this year, surpassing its initial annual target of $11.8 billion.





Yonhap