Hyundai Mobis rolls support for partners off the line with joint R&D

Hyundai Mobis President Lee Gyu-suk, center, poses with representatives from Hana Bank, and the Korea Technology Finance Corporation to mark the signing of a business agreement for supplier financial support. HYUNDAI MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis is developing and executing four core pillars of mutual growth in the automotive supplier industry with a memorandum of understanding on mutual growth with Hana Bank and the Korea Technology Finance Corporation.

Hyundai Mobis is developing and executing four core pillars of mutual growth in the automotive supplier industry with a memorandum of understanding on mutual growth with Hana Bank and the Korea Technology Finance Corporation.

Through dialogue and mutual trust, it fosters a sustainable environment and strengthens its international market position as a key player, driving global competitiveness through shared growth across the entire value chain, encompassing secondary and tertiary suppliers.

By establishing a virtuous cycle, the initiative is expected to deliver greater benefits to small- and medium-sized enterprises that face financing hurdles due to limited credit ratings or collateral, providing partners with financial support to create a robust and actionable financial ecosystem for mutual growth.

Powered by this initiative, Hyundai Mobis lowers financial overhead for partners while unlocking liquidity to scale up research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capacity. Through this support, the company expects to create strong synergies for future growth engines in advanced sectors such as robotics and semiconductors.

Beyond financial backing, the auto parts maker pursues a diverse range of collaborations, including joint R&D, patent filings, funding support and capability-building programs. It opens its portfolio, shares patent rights and grants royalty-free, nonexclusive licenses for technological application across its supply chain.

In tandem with financial support, Hyundai Mobis supports accredited suppliers with certified in-house testing facilities by funding equipment purchases, testing fees, calibration and certificate acquisition costs.

As part of its push to reinforce mutual growth initiatives, the company recently hosted the “2026 R&D Tech Day,” sharing some 60 cutting-edge electrification and Software-Defined Vehicle technologies with key domestic suppliers and industry stakeholders.

Unlike its showcases at international stages such as CES, “Tech Day” is a dedicated platform to showcase R&D milestones, especially for local partners and industry stakeholders. This year, the event is themed "Expansion from Mobility Parts to Future Robotics.”









BY LEE SO-YOUN [lee.soyoun1@joongang.co.kr]

What is “Promoted Content”? “Promoted Content” articles are promoted to some extent by an external company. They are produced and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.











