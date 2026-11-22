Hyundai Motor's new Tucson had its world premiere in New York on Oct. 1. HYUNDAI MOTOR

The Korean auto giant is counting on redesigned models and Genesis hybrids to revive slumping domestic sales as Kia, Tesla and luxury imports all gain ground on its home turf.

[NEWS ANALYSIS]







Hyundai Motor is betting on a wave of new models and hybrid versions of its high-margin Genesis lineup to engineer a turnaround, as its domestic sales sink to an 18-year low, as SUV buyers flock to Kia and EV buyers choose Tesla and Chinese rivals.

Pricing may prove decisive in that rebound, as the Santa Fe and Genesis, long the company's cash cows, can attribute at least part of their struggles to the sticker on the window.

Kia, long seen as Hyundai’s lesser sibling, outsold Hyundai and its luxury brand Genesis combined in the domestic market in October. Meanwhile, Genesis, Hyundai's luxury brand, lost buyers to imported premium competitors like Mercedes-Benz.

Hyundai's shares, which peaked at 787,000 won ($590) on June 2, have since lost more than 60 percent of their value and are now hovering in the mid-200,000-won range.

Design missteps, Tesla’s rapid rise

The heaviest blow in Hyundai's downturn has landed on SUVs, Hyundai’s core and most profitable segment, where the aging Tucson and the polarizing Santa Fe have rapidly lost ground to Kia’s Sorento.

In EVs, once an Ioniq stronghold, Tesla and BYD are squeezing Hyundai, exploiting its higher prices and lack of an affordable entry model.

Hyundai sold 448,181 vehicles in Korea from January through September, down 16.3 percent from a year earlier and its lowest figure since the 2008 global financial crisis. Global sales also fell 7 percent to 2.89 million, falling below 3 million for the first time since 2010 excluding the pandemic year of 2020.

Weak SUV sales led the decline, with sales of the Santa Fe model dropping 31.7 percent to 31,146, the Palisade 41.8 percent to 26,989 and the Tucson 39 percent to 24,209.

“Much of the Santa Fe’s demand has moved to Kia’s Sorento and design may be one of the main culprits,” said Lee Ho-geun, a professor of future automotive engineering at Daeduk University. “Korean buyers favor certain designs by segment, like a rugged, masculine look for midsize SUVs. Hyundai ignored that completely, and consumers left [for the Sorento].”

In fact, of Kia’s 140,522 cars sold in the third quarter, 65 percent of them were SUVs and minivans, more than double Hyundai’s sales in the same categories.

Lee also sees some of Hyundai’s high-margin SUV demand shifting to cheaper imports, most notably Tesla.

Tesla’s sales in Korea surged 105 percent this year through October, while the Model Y, selling at 78,631 units, ranked as the country’s second-best-selling vehicle behind only the Kia Sorento.

Built in Shanghai, the Model Y can cost as little as the high 30 million won range with subsidies.

While Hyundai, apart from the Ioniq 9, has not launched a new EV to drive volume, Kia sold 90,299 EVs, led by affordable models like the EV3 and EV5. BYD rose to fourth among import brands even after losing subsidy eligibility.

The G80 Hybrid was unveiled at the LA Auto Show on Nov. 19. HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP









Genesis GV80 Hybrid HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

Aging Genesis trails luxury imports

Genesis sales slumped 29.4 percent to 68,683 units in Korea from January through October, while premium brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Lexus steadily won over buyers.

The G80 sedan and GV70 SUV, Genesis’s most popular models, are now in their seventh year with no major redesigns since 2020. Both received face-lifts, but buyers have seen little meaningful change.

The GV80 SUV still runs on an older platform after more than six years without a full redesign, well past Hyundai’s usual five-to-six-year cycle.

The GV90 electric SUV launched on Nov. 10, but at a 200 million won price point, it cannot be a volume driver.

While Genesis sales fell 34.4 percent in October alone, Mercedes-Benz sales rose 15.5 percent to 6,744, while Volvo and Lexus jumped 17.2 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively, according to data from the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

Tesla even sold more, with its October sales more than doubling to 9,165 compared to same month in 2025.

The Tesla Model Y TESLA

Turnaround hinges on price

Hyundai is banking on new models and more hybrids for a rebound, but pricing remains its thorniest challenge.

With hybrid demand in Korea outpacing that for EVs, Hyundai is expanding its Genesis hybrid lineup. The GV80 Hybrid, the brand’s first, launched last month, and a G80 hybrid was unveiled on Friday, with a GV70 version to follow.

Much also hinges on fourth quarter sales of the Tucson, fully redesigned for the first time in six years, and on an Avante hybrid.

“With the new Tucson, the GV80 Hybrid and the new Avante ramping up, along with peak-season demand, fourth quarter sales can recover,” said Kim Chang-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

But sales of the new Avante, priced about 3 million won higher than its predecessor, show that new models alone may not be enough.

Long Korea’s go-to first car, the Avante sold less than half as many units in its first three months as the previous generation did after its 2020 launch.

“It reflects complacency, as if Hyundai treated Korean buyers as a captive market that would pay any price,” Professor Lee added. “Genesis sales may restore some profitability, but that can’t be a clear way out of this slump for now.”

Even Hyundai’s union sales committee has called for a pricing review, saying young first-time buyers are holding back.

Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz hinted that the market ultimately sets prices and that Hyundai would act if an adjustment was needed during the company’s CEO Investor Day in August.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]