Hyundai, Kia China sales dip below 10,000

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Kim crosses new North Korea-China bridge, touts bilateral ties at war memorial
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Dandong, crossed the newly opened Yalu River bridge and pledged to preserve Pyongyang's ties with Beijing.
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Kim’s China visit revives Trump summit talk, but odds fade before APEC
Kim Jong-un’s trip to Dandong recalls the run-up to past meetings with Donald Trump, though Seoul and Washington see little chance of a summit this year.
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CJ targets $1.13 billion in sales for Hetbahn, bets on multigrain for growth
CJ CheilJedang aims to lift Hetbahn sales to 1.5 trillion won ($1.13 billion) by 2028 through protein-rich multigrain rice and a larger U.S. push.
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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wraps China trip
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Dandong, meeting senior Chinese officials and touring sites before returning home Saturday.