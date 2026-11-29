The Glovis Navis, a 10,800-vehicle car carrier that Hyundai Glovis recently added to its fleet, makes a trial run in international waters. HYUNDAI GLOVIS

Hyundai Glovis has launched the Glovis Navis, the world's largest car carrier in operation, capable of transporting up to 10,800 vehicles with liquefied natural gas dual-fuel engines.

Hyundai Glovis has put the Glovis Navis, a car carrier that can load up to 10,800 small cars, into service, the company said Sunday.

The ship was named at a ceremony Thursday at Guangzhou Shipyard International in Guangdong, China.

The pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) is 230 meters (755 feet) long and 40 meters wide. It is the seventh 10,000-unit-class carrier Hyundai Glovis has introduced this year, according to the company. Hyundai Glovis says it is the largest PCTC currently in operation. It has dual-fuel engines that can run on liquefied natural gas and can draw shore power while at berth.

It is one of four 10,800-unit carriers financed by the Korea Ocean Business Corporation. Under a 2024 memorandum of understanding, the two agreed to work to give priority shipping space to Korean carmakers that cannot secure capacity elsewhere. Two of Navis’s sister ships, the Glovis Nova and Glovis Noble, were delivered in July and November. The Glovis Notilus is due in February.

Hyundai Glovis plans to expand its PCTC fleet from the equivalent of 106 vessels of 6,500-unit capacity to 128 by 2030. It aims to raise its annual seaborne vehicle volume from 3.4 million to 5 million units over the same period.

"We will support stable vehicle export logistics and lead the global seaborne vehicle transport market with an environmentally friendly, high-efficiency fleet," a Hyundai Glovis representative said.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]