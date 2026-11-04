Hyundai E&C partners with U.S. Fanco for next-gen nuclear reactor project

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Convenience stores turn Pepero Day into a character merch showdown
Chains are rolling out Pokémon, Tamagotchi, Sanrio and other collaborations as they compete for sales on one of the year’s biggest retail days.
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Automakers leverage vehicle data to gain edge in Korea's growing used EV market
Hyundai and its international rivals in Korea are using detailed battery and service records to win consumer trust and drive sales of their preowned vehicles.
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Hyundai Motor America posts record October sales on hybrid, SUV demand
Hyundai Motor America sold 73,452 vehicles in the United States last month, up 5 percent from 70,118 units a year earlier, marking its highest October sales on record.
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Pyongyang still open to dialogue with Washington despite 'hostile U.S. policy'
Kim Yo-jong stated that "the choice for peace includes dialogue," but that the regime was reconsidering the United States' "true nature" after it accused the North of being behind a major cryptocurrency theft from Binance.