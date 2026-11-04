Hyundai E&C partners with U.S. Fanco for next-gen nuclear reactor project

Hyundai Engineering & Construction holds its 76th annual general shareholders' meeting at its headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 26. The photo is unrelated to the story. HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) signed a five-year master service agreement with First American Nuclear (Fanco), under which it will provide technical support for Fanco's EAGL-1 reactor project.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) has partnered with U.S. nuclear technology developer First American Nuclear (Fanco) to provide engineering and construction-related services for a next-generation small modular reactor (SMR) project, the company said.

Hyundai E&C signed a five-year master service agreement with Fanco in Seoul on Friday, expanding a partnership established under a framework agreement in July, according to the construction arm of Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group.

Under the agreement, Hyundai E&C will provide technical support for Fanco’s EAGL-1 reactor project, including reviews of construction feasibility, engineering and design consultations, as well as advice on construction methods.

The EAGL-1 is a next-generation SMR designed to generate approximately 240 megawatts of electricity using a lead-bismuth coolant rather than the water-based cooling systems employed in conventional nuclear reactors.

According to Hyundai E&C, Fanco is laying the groundwork for commercializing the technology, including submitting a regulatory engagement plan to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Through this agreement with Fanco, we will drive the commercialization of the EAGL-1 project and strengthen our leading position in the U.S. SMR market,” a Hyundai E&C representative said.





Yonhap