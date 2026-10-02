Hyundai debuts 'boldest' Tucson in New York, eyes deeper U.S. inroads 

Hyundai debuted its redesigned Tucson in New York, adding hybrid power, off-road capability and AI features ahead of U.S. sales in 2027.

NEW YORK — Hyundai Motor staged the global debut of a massively redesigned Tucson in New York on Thursday, courting the U.S. drivers who have helped make the family SUV its best seller.

It was the first global premiere in the Tucson's 22-year history, a testament to the weight the compact SUV has come to carry as a price war intensifies across the auto industry.

The Tucson compact SUV will come with gasoline and hybrid powertrains, along with the XRT Pro, an off-road version exclusive to the North American market. U.S. sales begin in 2027, with Europe to follow.

"For many families, Tucson is the first Hyundai they ever choose. And very often, it is the reason they come back to us," said Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz, during the event in Long Island City, New York. "So when we redesign this car, we are not working on one model. We are working on the center of our business, for customers on six continents. That is why Tucson is our global hero model."

Flared fenders, a crisp character line along the doors and a more muscular lower body give the Tucson a commanding stance. H-shaped lighting accentuates its width, while prism taillights with a floating, three-dimensional design lend a futuristic touch.





From left, Eric Wood, lead of product experience division at 42dot, Lee Sang-yup, head of design for Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz and Jung Jin-hwan, head of vehicle development 2 at the R&D Division pose with the newest Tucson at a world-premiere event in Long Island City, New York, on Oct. 1. HYUNDAI MOTOR







Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz introduces the newest Tucson at a world-premiere event in Long Island City, New York, on Oct. 1. HYUNDAI MOTOR

Inside, Hyundai kept physical buttons for climate and volume, a choice that owners of its recent models have welcomed. A concealed tray in the driver's armrest offers discreet storage.

Hybrids gain a Stay Mode that runs the climate and infotainment systems with the engine off, just like EVs.

The latest Tucson adds a backup power system that lets the doors open even if the main supply is cut, helping occupants escape in an emergency. It is a pointed answer to long-running criticism of Tesla, whose door mechanisms have drawn scrutiny after crashes.

Other additions include a reversing assist that remembers and retraces the car's path along narrow or winding roads, and a segment-first Ground View feature that shows the terrain beneath the vehicle in tight spaces.

The XRT Pro version of Tucson for off-roaders. SARAH CHEA







Hyundai Motor's new Tucson, which was world-premiered in Long Island City, New York, on Oct. 1. HYUNDAI MOTOR

The Tucson is also the first Hyundai SUV with Pleos Connect and its AI agent, Gleo AI, that runs on a large language model and handles vehicle controls and searches through natural conversation. Third-party services are available through the Pleos app market.

A version tailored to Europe will debut at the Paris Motor Show scheduled for Oct. 12.

Hyundai sold a total of 984,017 vehicles in the United States last year, and of them, 234,230, or 23.8 percent, were Tucsons.

Since the model's U.S. debut in 2004, 2.23 million have been sold in the United States, or 19.9 percent of its global total and 23.1 percent of its overseas sales. Put another way, nearly one in four Tucsons sold abroad goes to an American buyer.

The Tucson was Hyundai's top seller every year from 2021 to 2025, with 90.9 percent of its sales coming from outside Korea.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]