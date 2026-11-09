Hyundai Card's Ted Chung named honorary trustee of New York's MoMA

Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Ted Chung, right, and Christophe Cherix, Director of The Museum of Modern Art MOMA

Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Ted Chung was appointed an honorary trustee of New York's Museum of Modern Art for advancing Korean art's global reach.

Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Ted Chung has been appointed an honorary trustee of New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), one of the institution’s highest distinctions, the credit card company said Monday.

The appointment recognizes Chung’s role in fostering artistic exchange between Korea and the global community, including helping raise the international profile of Korean artists and bringing MoMA’s collections to Korean audiences.

As an honorary trustee, Chung will provide strategic advice on the museum’s overall direction and support its long-term vision, programming and strategic priorities.

“Over the past 20 years, Vice Chairman Chung has played an unprecedented role in expanding MoMA’s presence in Korea, while opening new avenues for MoMA’s curators and audiences to deepen their understanding of and engagement with Korean art and artists,” said MoMA Director Christophe Cherix. “He has also encouraged us to anticipate the possibilities of technology and innovation, and to explore new ways of connecting art with audiences around the world.”

“Hyundai Card does not support art,” said Chung. “Rather, art supports Hyundai Card,” he said, explaining his belief that art should not simply be regarded as an object of corporate sponsorship, but as a source of creativity and innovation for business.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]