Combined October sales fell 1.7 percent as Chinese automakers gained momentum and Hyundai’s model transition weighed on results.

Combined vehicle sales by Korea's Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia in Europe fell 1.7 percent in October from a year earlier amid stiff competition from Chinese automakers, industry data showed Tuesday.

Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 80,005 vehicles in Europe last month, down from 81,358 a year earlier, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

“Hyundai recently discontinued production of the i10, a mass-market model, in Europe to make way for the Ioniq 3. However, the new model has yet to gain traction among local customers,” a company spokesperson said.

In addition, gains made by Chinese carmakers in Europe weighed on the monthly results, he said.

Hyundai Motor's sales fell 18.8 percent on year to 33,245 units, while Kia's rose 15.7 percent to 46,760 units.

In Europe, where emissions regulations are becoming increasingly stringent, the two automakers are focusing on expanding sales of environmentally friendly vehicles, including Hyundai's Tucson gasoline hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, and the all-electric Kona, as well as Kia's all-electric EV3 and Niro plug-in hybrid.

Hyundai and Kia together accounted for 7.1 percent of the European vehicle market last month, where overall sales rose 3.4 percent on year to 1,128,252 units. Their combined market share fell 0.4 percentage point from a year earlier.

From January to October, the two automakers' combined sales contracted 3.2 percent on year to 850,830 vehicles from 879,276 a year earlier, while their combined market share slipped 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 percent.





Yonhap