Hyundai Motor is stepping up its push into the Chinese market, expanding its EV lineup with a compact SUV following the launch of a midsize electric sedan.

Hyundai Motor unveiled its Mercury Concept, a compact electric SUV prototype, for the first time at the Guangzhou International Motor Show, held at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China, on Friday. Its production version, named the Ioniq M, is slated to launch in the Chinese market in the first half of next year.

Inspired by the planet Mercury, the concept incorporates design elements from the Ioniq V, a midsize electric sedan previously launched in China. It features driver assistance technology from Chinese company ZYT and a smart cockpit powered by ByteDance's conversational AI.

Hyundai Motor also plans to partner with local battery maker CATL to introduce a battery-swapping model, allowing drivers to replace depleted batteries rather than recharge them. This would mark the first introduction of such a model by an automotive joint venture in China, according to the company. Hyundai Motor established its Chinese joint venture, Beijing Hyundai, with Beijing Automotive Group in 2002.

Hyundai Motor officially announced the entry of its dedicated EV brand Ioniq into the Chinese market in April as part of its global expansion efforts. The automaker plans to tailor its products to the needs of Chinese consumers while leveraging local research and development, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to expand its presence.

Hyundai Motor's Mercury Concept HYUNDAI MOTOR

Last year, Hyundai Motor and its joint venture partner Beijing Automotive Group jointly invested 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in Beijing Hyundai. The automaker has also been strengthening partnerships with Chinese companies, including CATL in battery technology and Momenta and ZYT in advanced driver assistance systems.

"Building on local capabilities and partnerships, we plan to introduce the Ioniq M and an extended-range electric vehicle version of the Ioniq V next year," a Hyundai Motor spokesperson said. "We will also gradually roll out successors to key internal combustion engine models, introducing a total of 24 models to the Chinese market by 2030, to give customers a wider range of choices."





BY KO SUK-HYUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]