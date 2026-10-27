HYBE overhauls label services under ‘Multihome, Multigenre’ push to boost artists worldwide

The new Global Label Services division will manage all of the label’s artists, enabling both Korean and international acts to expand their presence.

HYBE has revamped its current Label Services division into the newly established Global Label Services in a move to strengthen marketing and music distribution for its artists worldwide, according to the company on Tuesday.

The newly overhauled division will aid not only Korean artists seeking to expand their global reach but also the company’s international artists' worldwide footprint. The division will manage online and offline promotion as well as localized music distribution by region.

The division will be led by Juan S. Arenas, HYBE America's chief intellectual property officer.

The move follows HYBE founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s “Multihome, Multigenre” strategy that pushes for HYBE to establish hubs in major music markets around the world.

HYBE also established the Artist Success Unit, which will serve as a dedicated point of contact with its labels to manage projects for each artist. The new unit will also oversee coordination of support and resources for the artists' global activities.

“It is the fundamental mission of music companies to protect artists’ distinct competitiveness in a fast-paced global music industry,” Lee Jae-sang, the CEO of HYBE, said. “HYBE has honed such skills for the past 20 years. This Global Label Service reconstruction is the starting point of establishing a global infrastructure to better support HYBE artists around the world through music distribution, marketing and promotion.”

HYBE is a major entertainment company with labels that manage K-pop acts such as BTS and girl groups Katseye and NewJeans.

BY LEE JI-WON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]