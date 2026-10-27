HYBE overhauls label services under ‘Multihome, Multigenre’ push to boost artists worldwide

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Two SK hynix leveraged ETFs to shut down after just 3 months after losses
Tradr ETFs will close its long and short SK hynix funds after both posted losses within months of launching.
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Japanese investment group eyes up to 50% stake in JYP, agency denies receiving proposal
Two Japanese investment firms say they may seek up to 50 percent of JYP Entertainment, though the agency says it received no proposal.
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Everland's baby panda Shu Bao to make public debut this week
Shu Bao will make its first appearance on Friday. The theme park plans to gradually extend the cub's viewing hours and increase the number of visitors allowed while prioritizing its health and ability to adjust to the new environment.
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Court temporarily suspends 2-year bidding ban on LIG D&A
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) imposed the ban after LIG Defense & Acquisition (LIG D&A) representatives were indicted on charges of bribing a DAPA official during weapons procurement tenders.