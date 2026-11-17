HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, left, and Bryan Lourd, CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, talk during a town hall streamed online to HYBE employees worldwide on Nov. 13. HYBE

The K-pop company and leading talent agency CAA will pursue global opportunities in content, live events, brands and sports.

HYBE is teaming up with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the Hollywood talent agency that represents Brad Pitt, Beyoncé and former U.S. President Joe Biden.

The two companies announced the strategic partnership on Tuesday. HYBE and CAA will develop business opportunities from HYBE's artists and its content intellectual property (IP) and jointly pursue strategic initiatives, according to the press release.

HYBE will work with CAA in video and live content, brand partnership and sports.

“This partnership with CAA marks an important step in expanding creative possibilities for HYBE's artists,” HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang said in a press release Tuesday. “By bringing together our complementary strengths and global networks, we aim to extend the reach and value of our artists and their IP across content, brands and live experiences. Together, we will explore new creative opportunities that transcend borders and formats, bringing audiences closer to our artists through more immersive and meaningful experiences.”

CAA, founded in Los Angeles in 1975, is known for its clients Tom Cruise, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande and countless artists and Hollywood actors.

HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang, left, and Bryan Lourd, CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, attend the HYBE Global Leadership Summit on Nov. 13. The two companies announced a strategic partnership on Nov. 17. HYBE

“HYBE has created a cultural movement,” Bryan Lourd, CEO and co-chairman of CAA, said. “HYBE artists do not just entertain; they connect with audiences in extraordinary and innovative ways that define the future of our industry and the intersection of art, influence and fandom. We are honored to help carry that forward, building on CAA’s experience and relationships across the region, to show the world what is possible when two organizations that believe in creative talent come together.”

HYBE celebrated the deal by inviting CAA CEO Lourd to a 70-minute conversation with Chairman Bang Si-hyuk at the HYBE Global Leadership Summit on Friday.

Bang moderated the talk himself and asked the CAA CEO about this management philosophy and the lessons of his career.

Lourd named authenticity as the principle behind lasting partnerships between companies and said it chose to partner with HYBE, who shared that same principle, according to HYBE's press release.

“Hearing so much advice from a senior figure in our industry was meaningful […] I hope today's stories strike a deep chord with our employees working in the field around the world and give them new momentum,” Bang said.







BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]