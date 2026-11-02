HYBE employee ID, passport and medical data exposed in cyberattack

The hack, which was reported by the record label some two weeks ago, affected direct employees and those of partner companies.

A cyberattack on HYBE’s internal systems exposed the personal information of current and former employees and partner company staff, including resident registration numbers, passport numbers and medical information.

The breach came to wider attention Monday, more than two weeks after HYBE first disclosed it.

“During a recent internal security inspection, we found signs of abnormal external access to an outside vendor’s document preview solution linked to our electronic approval system,” the K-pop powerhouse said in a notice posted on its website on Oct. 18.

“In the course of further investigation, we confirmed that similar abnormal access had been made to our expense-processing system. Some internal documents stored in the two systems, and the personal information contained in them, were leaked, and the leaked information included some personal information of partner company staff and current and former employees.”

The unauthorized access took place from Sept. 12 to 13 and from Oct. 3 to 5, according to the notice. The company has reported the breach to the Korea Internet & Security Agency and the Personal Information Protection Commission.

“We deeply apologize for the concern caused by the personal information leak,” HYBE said. “The company has taken security measures to prevent any further exposure of information, including fully blocking the IP addresses and access routes used in the attack.”

The leaked information includes names, resident registration numbers, alien registration numbers, passport numbers, bank account numbers and card numbers. It also includes phone numbers, email and home addresses, medical information, dates of birth, IP addresses and other automatically generated information, employee numbers and department names. The items exposed differ by person, and HYBE has told each affected person exactly what was leaked.

Fans take photos outside the HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Nov. 2. YONHAP

“No cases of suspected misuse of the personal information have been reported so far,” HYBE said. “Please do not respond to emails, text messages or messenger contacts that impersonate our departments or employees to request account information, money or sensitive materials, and refrain from opening attachments or clicking on URL links in emails from unknown sources.”

Weverse Company, the HYBE affiliate that runs the fan platform Weverse, disclosed a separate leak on Sept. 6 involving data linked to 422,584 accounts, including payment methods and purchase and refund amounts.

“Going forward, we will further strengthen access control and security monitoring of our internal systems, and do our utmost to prevent a similar incident from recurring by thoroughly identifying the cause and improving our security system,” HYBE said. “We sincerely apologize once again.”





BY KIM EUN-BIN, CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]