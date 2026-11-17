Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, embraces Chinese businessperson Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

Kang Wei’s investment firm owned a 27 percent stake in a data center developer, while his wife gained access to Nvidia’s chip supply chain.

The husband of Alice Huang — a woman accused of being a Chinese spy and having an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — has reportedly pursued a massive data center project backed by the Chinese government.

Kang Wei, Alice Huang's husband, had planned more than $9 billion in data center investments from 2021 through 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday after examining Chinese corporate disclosures and official government statements.

Long before the alleged affair, Kang and the Nvidia founder had become acquainted through the video game business. Kang reportedly set up an introduction to his wife himself.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kang appeared to have quietly acquiesced to the relationship between his wife and Jensen Huang, according to acquaintances of the couple.

Kang's foray into the data center project began in late 2021, ahead of Washington's move to curb shipments of cutting-edge AI semiconductors to China.

The venture revolved around Century Longteng, a data center developer headquartered in Shanghai. At the time, the Chinese gaming company Century Huatong was its largest shareholder with a 63 percent stake. A Kang-linked investment firm owned 27 percent, and an agency under the Shanghai city government held the other 10 percent.

Huawei, the Chinese telecom equipment maker targeted by U.S. sanctions, agreed with Century Longteng in early 2022 to jointly develop cloud data centers and computing facilities.

Century Longteng announced a $4.5 billion investment in data center construction in Wuhu, a city in Anhui Province, in the summer of 2022. The project received state backing for electricity and infrastructure as part of Beijing's push to expand computing capacity. By April this year, at least one data center building had been officially registered as complete.

Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang looks on during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov, a new AI-powered government website, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington on Sept. 29. REUTERS/YONHAP

Kang also attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a $5 billion data center project in Liangshan, Sichuan Province, in July 2024. He was also reportedly involved in similar ventures in Shenzhen, a major technology hub in southern China.

As her husband expanded his data center business across China, Alice Huang gained access to Nvidia's chip supply chain through the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed.

Singaporean authorities reportedly identified Alice Huang as Megaspeed’s CEO and one of its key controllers at the time.

The company secured cloud partner status with Nvidia in November 2023 after presenting Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba as a major customer. Some of the Nvidia chips the company obtained reportedly made their way into China.

The Wall Street Journal cautioned that there was no confirmation that Alice Huang had acquired Nvidia chips on orders from Chinese authorities or that the semiconductors had ended up in Kang's data center projects.

At least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia processors reached China through Alice Huang, who reportedly leveraged her personal ties to Jensen Huang, U.S. technology outlet The Information previously reported.

Authorities in the United States and Singapore are investigating Megaspeed over suspected violations of chip export controls.

The company, on its part, has maintained that its operations were lawful and that Alice Huang no longer held any position at the company. The Wall Street Journal said it had sought comment from both Kang and Alice Huang but received no response.





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]