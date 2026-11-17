The health care group’s third quarter operating profit fell 53.9 percent on year as R&D, raw material and recall costs weighed on results, despite growth at several subsidiaries.

Huons Global reported an operating profit of 9.4 billion won ($7.03 million) in the third quarter, down 53.9 percent on year, while some subsidiaries saw profits rise as demand grew amid challenging business conditions.

Revenue reached 214.8 billion won, up 1.7 percent on year, according to the company on Tuesday.

Its subsidiary Huons posted an operating loss of 4.5 billion won in the third quarter, compared to an operating profit of 9.9 billion won the same period the previous year. Revenue was 144 billion won, down 6.3 percent on year.

The company said its new vaccine business, launched earlier this year, and domestic pharmaceutical division maintained growth. But the discontinuation of its continuous glucose monitoring business and a suspension of injectable drug exports to the United States weighed on overall revenue.

It attributed the operating loss to increased research and development (R&D) spending, rising raw material costs, and recall expenses for U.S.-exported products.

Huons plans to boost revenue through its new vaccine business while maintaining R&D investments in areas linked to future growth.

Aesthetics subsidiary Humedix logged operating profit of 10 billion won in the third quarter, up 11.3 percent on year. Its revenue rose 22.8 percent to 50.2 billion won.

Academic marketing initiatives and increased orders for over-the-counter eye drops helped, the company said. Humedix plans to expand distribution channels for its derma cosmetics brand Elravie Cosmetic and secure additional contract manufacturing organization orders for ethical drugs to sustain revenue growth.

Health care packaging subsidiary HuM&C reported operating profit of 1 billion won in the third quarter, up 39.8 percent on year. Its revenue rose 11.9 percent to 15 billion won.

Botulinum toxin subsidiary Huons Biopharma recorded third quarter revenue of 10.4 billion won, up 32.8 percent on quarter. The company said increased botulinum toxin exports following marketing authorization in China and initial shipments helped drive growth.

Huons’ subsidiary Huons N reported third quarter revenue of 21.8 billion won, up 12.5 percent on year. The company said its merger with health functional food manufacturer Biorosette, along with increased original equipment manufacturing orders and exports of such products, contributed to the growth.

Huons Global's board of directors also approved a cash dividend of 200 won per share for the third quarter. The record date is Dec. 4, and the dividend is scheduled to be paid on Dec. 22.

"Despite persistent uncertainties in the business environment, we are driving top-line growth while sparing no investment in R&D for the future," said Song Soo-young, CEO of Huons Global. "We will continue to enhance corporate value and expand shareholder returns through sustainable earnings growth."





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]