Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reacts to employees’ ovation upon his return at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in this photo posted to Nvidia’s official X account on Nov. 23. AFP/YONHAP

While the fashion industry generally agrees that the Nvidia CEO's switch from his signature leather jacket to an understated cotton one appears to be an attempt to project humility and remorse, they have also noted the irony behind it costing $3,300.

Jensen Huang may be back at Nvidia, but his trademark black leather jacket is not.

The Nvidia CEO, who stepped down over a scandal involving extramarital affairs before being reinstated, arrived at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday for his first day back at work, having swapped his signature black leather jacket — which defined his public image for nearly two decades — for a modest navy cotton one.

The change has sparked various interpretations from the fashion world.

Addressing employees, Huang apologized for his mistakes, thanked them for this second chance and vowed to be a better CEO.

But those in the fashion industry have focused on his sartorial choice, with most agreeing that it appears to be an attempt to project humility and remorse.

In an article published on Thursday, The Guardian noted that while leather jackets tread the delicate line between confidence and arrogance, cotton jackets convey a more understated image.

Johnny Davis, Esquire’s luxury director, explained to The Guardian that a black leather jacket would have been inappropriate for the occasion; instead, Huang needed something “to signal some degree of contrition.”

Meanwhile, The Cut described Huang’s new look as saying, “I’m listening and learning.” Vogue similarly characterized it as “redemption dressing” — the CEO’s way of apologizing not just with his words but also his appearance.

Nividia CEO Jensen Huang attends a media roundtable meeting in Singapore on Dec. 6, 2023. REUTERS/YONHAP

Andrew Groves, the director of the menswear archive at the University of Westminster, suggested that Huang was trying to soften his public image through his clothing.

But humility, at least in Huang’s wardrobe, does not come cheap.

Fashion publications identified his seemingly unassuming cotton jacket as Dior’s Moulures embroidered zipped shirt, which costs $3,300. His Hermès slip-on sneakers also carried a $1,600 price tag.

The Cut poked fun at the irony of Huang wearing a $3,300 designer shirt to project the image of an ordinary man simply wanting to get back to work.

Vogue was equally sardonic, noting that his $1,600 Hermès shoes might leave room for an impression of remorse but certainly not for financial hardship.

Huang’s wardrobe on his first day back at Nvidia also drew a wave of tongue-in-cheek reactions online, with some users mocking the idea that a change in style could signify a change in character. Others called on the fashion industry to create a style named after the CEO.

The Dior jacket, however, is not a new addition to his wardrobe. Huang was previously spotted wearing it during his visit to Seoul in June.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]