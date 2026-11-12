Humedix targets Southeast Asia, Middle East buyers with Elravie cosmetics push in Hong Kong

Attendees check out Humedix's Elravie Cosmetic products at its booth at Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Nov. 11. HUMEDIX

The Huons affiliate is showcasing its derma cosmetics brand at Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2026 to expand overseas distribution.

Humedix, the aesthetics arm of pharmaceutical group Huons, is at a cosmetics expo in Hong Kong to export its Elravie Cosmetic brand to Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the company said Thursday.

The company is attending Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2026, which opened Wednesday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and runs through Friday. The company describes the event as the largest business-to-business beauty exhibition in the Pacific region.

Elravie Cosmetics, a derma cosmetics brand of Humedix, features products ranging from basic skincare to functional products that combine biotechnology with the company's expertise in aesthetics.

The company met buyers from several countries at the show, mostly from emerging beauty markets, to discuss exporting the brand.

Humedix signed a large-scale exclusive distribution agreement with Chinese distribution company Grenia in June.

"Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong is a pivotal event that draws a massive turnout of buyers not only from neighboring Asian countries but also from emerging markets like the Middle East," a Humedix official said in a press release on Thursday. "Based on our R&D technology and expertise, we will aggressively expand our overseas distribution channel."





BY CHO YONG-JUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]