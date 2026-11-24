U.S. President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington on Oct. 8. REUTERS/YONHAP

Nvidia’s reinstated CEO has reassured Samsung and SK hynix investors, even as proposed U.S. export controls threaten the Korean chipmakers' operations in China.

[NEWS ANALYSIS]

Concerns over Nvidia’s leadership void have eased following Jensen Huang’s dramatic return, but the fallout from his personal scandal continues to cast a shadow over Korea’s semiconductor industry as the United States pushes to extend chip curbs to memory.

For now, news of Huang’s return has brought relief to the Korean market. Samsung Electronics shares jumped 6.7 percent to 189,400 won ($140), and SK hynix shares rose 6.73 percent to 1,158,000 won compared to the previous trading day following overnight news that Nvidia’s board had unanimously agreed to reinstate Huang as CEO, president and board member of the company he co-founded.

This handout photo posted on the official X account of Nvidia on Nov. 23 shows the reinstated CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, reacting to the ovation from employees upon his return to the company headquarters in Santa Clara, California. AFP/YONHAP

Shares of other major Korean companies with ties to the U.S. AI giant rallied as well. Hyundai Motor, which partners with Nvidia in physical AI and autonomous driving, jumped more than 11 percent to 275,000 won, while LG Electronics shares surged 15.8 percent to 143,200 won.

LG Electronics is working with Nvidia to develop humanoid robots based on its Isaac GR00T platform and is an official partner of the U.S. chipmaker in thermal management and liquid-cooling solutions for data centers.

Huang returned to his former positions just 11 days after stepping down following reports of several extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese national suspected of espionage.

Huang’s departure had raised concerns among Korean businesses over the fate of partnerships and GPU supply commitments he had made with the heads of Korean conglomerates and the Korean government. Huang last visited Korea in June, when he met with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to discuss cooperation on next-generation memory chips and expanding AI infrastructure.

But the Huang effect cuts both ways. While Washington’s latest push to tighten semiconductor export controls is aimed squarely at China’s chip supply chain, the repercussions could spill over into Korea’s memory industry.

U.S. lawmakers are pushing to incorporate three pieces of legislation into next year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

The three bills are the AI Overwatch Act, which would require licenses to sell advanced AI chips to adversarial nations, including China, and require the administration to notify Congress at least 30 days before the Commerce Department approves a license; the Chip Security Act, which would require planting location-verification technology in advanced AI chips to prevent smuggling; and the MATCH Act, which would ban the sale and servicing of key chipmaking equipment to China and press U.S. allies to adopt matching controls.





Why Huang’s return matters

SK hynix has been a key memory supplier to Nvidia since it began supplying fourth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM3) in 2022. SK Group and Nvidia are also working together to build an advanced AI data center in Korea based on Nvidia’s computing platform.

Samsung Electronics held talks with Huang during his June visit on next-generation memory products, including seventh-generation HBM4E and eighth-generation HBM5. The chipmaker has also been working to supply small outline compression attached memory modules (SOCAMMs), low-power memory modules for AI servers, and to expand cooperation with Nvidia in its contract chipmaking business.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, holds up a glass of beer with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a Korean barbecue restaurant in western Seoul on June 5. CHOI GI-UNG

Huang’s brief removal did not threaten to unravel large-scale deals already in place, but it did leave Korean chipmakers uneasy about whether Nvidia’s appetite for aggressive memory purchases would remain as strong under different leadership.

Between the first trading session following Huang’s resignation on Nov. 12 and Monday, Samsung Electronics shares fell 13.8 percent, while SK hynix shares slipped 4.3 percent.

“Nvidia has been the company driving AI forward, and part of that comes from its willingness to push the limits. That kind of drive can depend on the CEO’s temperament,” said a semiconductor industry source who requested anonymity.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Samsung Electronics Vice chairman Chun Young-hyun pose for a photo in Seoul on June 8. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

“The industry sees him as someone who directly influences how fast AI advances and how quickly the infrastructure gets built. That is why his return is broadly welcomed, security concerns aside.”

Nevertheless, Korean memory makers are expected to continue diversifying their customer bases to reduce their reliance on Nvidia.

Samsung is expanding its HBM and foundry partnerships with major chip designers such as AMD and Broadcom, while both Korean memory makers are locking in future demand through long-term supply agreements (LTAs) with global technology companies.

Samsung said during its October earnings call that it had signed LTAs with 10 customers and was considering similar agreements with another 10. SK hynix said it had secured LTAs with 14 major customers, some of whom were seeking contracts extending beyond the typical five-year term.





Korean chipmakers caught in the crossfire

Of the three bills, the one with the most direct implications for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix is the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act, or MATCH Act, which seeks to tighten restrictions on exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and components to China.

Chinese chipmakers and technology companies, including CXMT, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) and Huawei, are among the companies targeted by the legislation.

Equipment subject to the proposed restrictions includes deep ultraviolet (DUV) immersion lithography machines, which print intricate circuit patterns onto silicon wafers and are essential to manufacturing advanced chips.

China is already barred from importing more sophisticated extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines manufactured by Dutch equipment maker ASML, a major obstacle to advancing its chipmaking capabilities.

For Samsung and SK hynix, however, tighter equipment restrictions are not simply about keeping Chinese competitors at bay. Both operate major memory manufacturing facilities in China, whose importance has grown amid soaring global demand for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash chips.

Samsung Electronics' Xi'an chip plant in China SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The current version of the MATCH Act exempts certain existing facilities operated by companies headquartered outside China. But a broader tightening of sanctions could complicate securing annual U.S. export licenses for equipment destined for Korean chipmakers’ Chinese operations.

“I asked a Korean engineer stationed in China, and he said that whenever DRAM production involves a step requiring extreme ultraviolet lithography, they have to fly back to Korea — which is highly inefficient,” said another semiconductor industry source who requested anonymity. “The United States is sanctioning China, but in the end, Korean companies operating there also struggle to bring in the equipment they need.”

Samsung’s Xi’an plant accounts for about 40 percent of its total NAND flash production. SK hynix’s Wuxi factory accounts for 40 percent of its DRAM output, while its Dalian plant handles 30 percent of its NAND production.

A production line at SK hynix’s plant in Wuxi, China. SK HYNIX

The Trump administration terminated the validated end user (VEU) status of Samsung and SK hynix’s Chinese operations at the end of 2025, requiring the two chipmakers to obtain annual licenses to bring semiconductor manufacturing equipment into their Chinese facilities.

The restrictions come at a particularly sensitive time, as both companies are seeking to upgrade production technology at their Chinese NAND plants.

Samsung Electronics is converting production at its Xi’an plant from roughly 200-layer NAND to its 286-layer, ninth-generation NAND products. SK hynix is weighing an upgrade at its Dalian plant from the current 192-layer NAND to products with 240 layers or more.

Both companies maintain that the upgrades neither expand production capacity nor involve building new facilities, stressing that they are complying with U.S. export control regulations throughout the process.

The difficulty, however, lies in how Washington distinguishes between keeping existing production lines running and advancing their technological capabilities. Manufacturing higher-layer NAND may require new equipment or modifications to existing tools.

Even if the Chinese facilities qualify for exemptions under the proposed legislation, there is no guarantee that chipmakers can bring in the equipment and technology needed to carry out those upgrades.





Can Washington rein in CXMT’s rise?

Separately, Washington is also moving to curb the rise of CXMT, China’s largest DRAM manufacturer and an increasingly formidable competitor to Korean memory makers.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Nov. 12 urging the administration to add CXMT to a U.S. trade blacklist, arguing that “CXMT poses a growing risk to American prosperity and military superiority due to its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Unlike the MATCH Act, which seeks to establish broader restrictions on semiconductor equipment exports, adding CXMT to the entity list would be an administrative measure by the Commerce Department restricting the company’s access to U.S. technology and equipment. Cotton also called for restrictions on sales of CXMT chips in the United States.

Korean experts are divided over how effective another round of U.S. sanctions would be in slowing China’s advances in AI and semiconductor manufacturing.

A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears on the facade of company's production facility, in Beijing, China, on July 29. REUTERS/YONHAP

“Washington has been imposing semiconductor sanctions for seven years, but they have had little real effect,” said Lee Joo-wan, a semiconductor analyst and former researcher at SK hynix. “Workarounds will always emerge, and China will only accelerate its push for self-sufficiency across the entire semiconductor supply chain.”

CXMT has been rapidly gaining ground in the global DRAM market. The Chinese chipmaker ranked fourth by revenue with a 9 percent market share in the third quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research, behind Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Micron Technology, which held 38 percent, 29 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

The pace at which CXMT has gained market share has drawn attention to how quickly the company could scale up production. Some industry observers estimate that it could take as little as three to five years for the Chinese chipmaker to catch up with its Korean rivals.

Lee Jong-hwan, a professor of system semiconductor engineering at Sangmyung University, argues that closing the gap will not be so straightforward, given the manufacturing expertise Korean chipmakers have accumulated over decades.

“Catching up in technology development is possible, but achieving high yields in mass production is extremely difficult, and that takes time that effort alone cannot shorten,” Lee said. “Semiconductors are ultimately a battle of investment, and Samsung and SK hynix are not standing still either.”





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]