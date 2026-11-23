Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang greets a supporter while Chinese businessperson Alice Huang looks on after Jensen's keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

Alice Huang’s contacts with Chinese intelligence overlapped with scrutiny of Nvidia chip shipments to China, according to a report in The New York Times.

Alice Huang, the woman at the center of the Nvidia scandal, was in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) for more than a year, including during part of her affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, The New York Times (NYT) reported Sunday.

Also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le, Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang. Her contacts with the MSS officer ran from spring last year until this fall, multiple people familiar with U.S. intelligence reports on the encounters told the newspaper.

The contacts also overlapped with a period when Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company Alice Huang once led, was buying advanced Nvidia chips in bulk. She left the company in August last year, according to Megaspeed.

Some of those chips went to data centers in Southeast Asia serving Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba, while others are suspected of having been smuggled into China to get around U.S. export controls.

U.S. intelligence has also found evidence that Kang Wei, Alice Huang's business partner, worked with the MSS, the sources told the NYT. Alice Huang often introduced Kang to associates as her husband.

U.S. officials are investigating the roles of Alice Huang and Kang in a network of Southeast Asian companies, including Megaspeed, linked to possible smuggling of Nvidia chips into China. Shipping records are among the evidence of their involvement, the sources said.

Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang greets Chinese businessperson Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at Computex 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

“U.S. officials are still working to determine the full extent and duration of their work with Chinese intelligence,” the NYT reported. The newspaper said it was the first to report the timing of Alice Huang’s contacts with the agency and the evidence that Kang worked with it.

The contacts, which continued until recent months, shed light on how U.S. officials came to believe that Jensen Huang had been the target of a Chinese intelligence operation, according to the NYT.

China's Foreign Ministry has dismissed the spy allegation as "purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China." The White House and a spokesman for Jensen Huang declined to comment to the NYT, and Alice Huang and Kang did not respond to its requests for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, stands with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington on Oct. 8. REUTERS/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has come under scrutiny over whether he ignored warnings about the relationship before easing export controls on Nvidia chips to China. In a Nov. 12 letter, Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Richard Neal, the top Democrats on the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees, questioned the administration's decision in December last year to allow sales of Nvidia's H200 chips to China. The lawmakers cited reports that Trump had already been warned about the relationship.

Before the scandal broke, Trump's advisers warned him at least twice about Alice Huang's links to the MSS and her relationship with Jensen Huang, but he played down the concerns and signaled that he would not step in, U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the briefings told the NYT.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends the ″Winning the AI Race″ Summit in Washington on July 23. REUTERS/YONHAP

Trump maintains that no one in his administration informed him of intelligence identifying Alice Huang as a Chinese intelligence asset, and he has cast doubt on whether she spied for China.

"I don't know that she is a spy," Trump told reporters at the White House last Monday before leaving for Asia. "Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy."

Nvidia's board accepted Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO on Nov. 11, effective immediately, and announced it the next day. He had admitted to infidelity, and the NYT had reported that he had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia.







BY JANG GU-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



