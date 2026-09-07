Hsinchu city government chooses Naver's Line Works 

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Black umbrellas and 150 hungry people: Seoul lines up for Chipotle opening
Chipotle’s first store in Asia drew hourslong lines in Gangnam, fueled by lower prices and opening-week buzz.
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AI spending surge could trigger unprecedented memory chip shortage, KB Securities warns
Surging hyperscaler investment and the shift to HBM4 could leave global memory supplies critically tight next year, the brokerage says.
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Samsung opens hiring across 19 affiliates
Samsung affiliates will accept entry-level applications through Sept. 15, with tests beginning this month.
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Krafton pledges additional $250 million to India
The PUBG publisher plans to expand investments in Indian gaming, digital content, physical AI and humanoid robotics over the next four years.