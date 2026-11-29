Apartment buildings across Seoul are seen from Namsan in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 27. YONHAP

Household loans at Korea’s five major banks rose 2.44 trillion won ($588 billion) in November, driven by higher mortgage and credit loans despite tighter lending rules and interest rates.

Household loans by major banks increased for a second consecutive month in November despite tight borrowing regulations and higher rates, data showed Sunday.

Outstanding household loans at five major lenders — KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Hana Bank, Woori Bank and NH Nonghyup Bank — stood at 786.49 trillion won ($588 billion) as of end-November, up 2.44 trillion won from the previous month, according to the data compiled by the banks.

Household loans declined by 1.29 trillion won in September, marking their first on-month drop in six months, before marking a 2.77 trillion-won increase in October.

The increase in household loans this month was mainly attributed to a rise in both mortgage and credit loans.

Mortgage loans rose by 1.43 trillion won to 624.53 trillion won in November, extending their gains for an eighth consecutive month since April.

Credit loans advanced 896 billion won to 109.8 trillion won as of Thursday.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) resumed monetary tightening after a three-month pause on mounting inflationary pressure and better-than-expected economic growth.

The BOK's Monetary Policy Board hiked the key rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25 percent, the highest level since October 2024, at its latest rate-setting meeting last week.





Yonhap