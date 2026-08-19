Household credit jumps at fastest pace in some 5 years to hit record high in Q2

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KDI raises growth forecast for 2026 to 3.2% on back of AI boom
The increase in the think tank's projection from an earlier 2.5 percent comes after Moody's also reportedly upped its estimate to 3.5 percent.
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94% of job losses among young people over past 4 years were in AI-exposed industries, BOK says
The number of jobs held by young people aged 15 to 29 slid by 285,000 between June 2022 and June of this year.
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Moody’s nearly doubles Korea’s 2026 growth forecast to 3.5% on chip boom
The ratings agency cites surging semiconductor exports and expects the chip upcycle to continue through at least mid-2027.
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Container shipping costs to Middle East continue rising in July amid conflict
Container rates from Korea to the Middle East rose 14.5 percent in June as regional tensions continued to disrupt trade routes.