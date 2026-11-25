The retailer in corporate rehabilitation cites a cash shortage and supply disruptions, while a potential sale remains under review.

Homeplus, which is undergoing corporate rehabilitation proceedings, will temporarily suspend operations at all of its hypermarket branches starting Friday due to severe liquidity pressures and a shortage of funds to purchase inventory.

The retailer has recently been unable to pay suppliers on time due to sluggish sales, with most supplies of fresh food having stopped since Friday, according to Homeplus on Wednesday.

While its hypermarket branches will be temporarily closed, Homeplus plans to support restaurants and other shops operating within its branches so that they can remain open.







“Although fresh operating funds were injected following the approval of our rehabilitation plan, a shortage of funds to purchase inventory has forced us to temporarily suspend hypermarket operations starting Friday,” a Homeplus representative said.

Amid continued supply disruptions, the retailer also announced earlier that it would suspend online delivery services starting Thursday.

Homeplus said it had recently received a letter of intent from a prospective buyer.

However, more time is needed before a deal can be signed, as several steps remain, including consultations with the court and creditors and formal due diligence.

“Although we have received a letter of intent, consultations with the court and creditors and formal due diligence will take time before a deal can be signed,” the Homeplus representative said.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



