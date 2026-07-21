Homeplus rehabilitation proceedings back on after securing 200 billion won loan

Read more
-
Global semiconductor equipment sales forecast to hit record high in 2028 on AI infrastructure investment
Global semiconductor equipment sales are expected to soar 23.2 percent on year to $165.9 billion this year before reaching an all-time high of $229.5 billion in 2028.
-
Uber buys its way into Korea's delivery war, this time through Baemin
Uber’s planned takeover of Delivery Hero would bring it back to Korea’s food delivery market and intensify competition between Baemin and fast-growing Coupang Eats.
-
Naver's AI factory with Nvidia needs deep pockets — and it's heading to North America to find them
The Korean tech giant's founder will visit the investment firm Brookfield as the company pursues financing for its AI infrastructure project with Nvidia before heading to Silicon Valley.
-
Samsung Biologics set for largest Korean pharma M&A with $1.8B PolyPeptide deal
The acquisition expands the company's portfolio into peptide-based medicines central to the booming weight loss drug industry.