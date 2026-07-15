Homeplus pursues 200 billion won lifeline to stave off bankruptcy

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KCTU stages nationwide strike rally in Seoul, presses for direct bargaining
Thousands joined a central Seoul rally and march that disrupted traffic as the union demanded stronger negotiation powers and better protections for subcontracted and nonregular workers.
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Norway football star Haaland's Korean-made hair tie sells out, says manufacturer
Norway football star Haaland's Korean-made hair tie sells out: manufacturer
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As SK hynix's Nasdaq shares outpace its Seoul stock, analysts are split on meaning
SK hynix’s new Nasdaq-traded ADRs are trading more than 50 percent above its Seoul shares, with experts unsure if the gap signals the end of undervaluation or is just a temporary price distortion.
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Workplace deaths hit record low in first half of year, but manufacturing fatalities rise
Industrial accident fatalities fell 11.8 percent to a record-low 253 in the first half, led by declines in construction and small businesses even as manufacturing deaths surged after major fires and explosions.