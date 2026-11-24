A notice informing customers that the store is operating as usual is displayed at the entrance to a Homeplus supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 9. YONHAP

The cash-strapped retailer will cancel and refund orders scheduled from Thursday, with no date set for resuming deliveries.

Homeplus, currently undergoing corporate rehabilitation proceedings, will suspend its online delivery service starting Thursday due to disruptions in product supplies stemming from financial difficulties.

"Due to disruptions in product supplies, we regrettably have to suspend online deliveries starting [Thursday]," Homeplus said in a customer notice issued Monday.

Orders scheduled to be delivered on or after Thursday will be automatically canceled and fully refunded. No date has been set for the resumption of deliveries, and Homeplus plans to notify customers separately once the service resumes.

Online orders for Homeplus Express can still be placed through the Homeplus website as usual. Homeplus Express, a smaller-format supermarket chain, was sold to NS Home Shopping in June.

The delivery suspension comes as Homeplus's financial difficulties have disrupted its product supplies.

Homeplus has been working to normalize its operations since its rehabilitation plan was approved in September. But the supermarket chain has struggled with delayed payments to suppliers, unpaid wages and disruptions in product supplies due to a shortage of funds.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]