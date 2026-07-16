Homeplus eyes re-opening of closed stores after $135M Meritz loan deal

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Uber acquires Baemin's parent, opening doors for new, integrated services
Analysts say that Uber's $14.8 billion acquisition of Delivery Hero could potentially lead to Baemin's integration with Uber's taxi service and closer cooperation between Uber and Naver.
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KAI completes six more T-50i trainer deliveries
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) delivered six additional T-50i trainers to Indonesia, expanding its fleet to 22 and deepening bilateral defense aviation ties.
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Will Hyundai Motor Group's full ownership of Boston Dynamics fast-track its listing?
SoftBank exercised its put option on its 9.65 percent stake in Boston Dynamics earlier this month, with Hyundai affiliates to absorb that stake to establish the robot maker as a fully owned subsidiary.
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Sajo to raise prices on canned foods and cooking oils as food inflation fears broaden
The increases have raised concerns that more major food manufacturers will follow suit as the industry grapples with higher raw material and logistics costs.