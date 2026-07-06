Holy mackerel!

The Oceans Ministry is dispatching a delegation to Norway and other major producers through July 17 to help secure supply and ease rising mackerel prices.

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Rows of packaged Norwegian mackerel on ice in a Seoul supermarket seafood case.
Packs of Norwegian mackerel are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on July 6. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said it will dispatch a special delegation from Monday through July 17 to major mackerel-producing countries, including Norway, to help stabilize supplies and curb rising prices. The delegation will include officials from the ministry, the Korea Maritime Institute, the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives and seafood importers.

Packs of Norwegian mackerel are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Monday. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said it will dispatch a special delegation from Monday through July 17 to major mackerel-producing countries, including Norway, to help stabilize supplies and curb rising prices. The delegation will include officials from the ministry, the Korea Maritime Institute, the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives and seafood importers.

business ministry of oceans and fisheries norway norwegian mackerel photo seafood imports seoul

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