Holy mackerel!

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Till debt do us part: Young Koreans turn marriage into a financial strategy
With home prices and rent rising, more young Koreans are registering marriages early to combine incomes, secure loans and improve their chances of buying a home.
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Seoul's Sky Observatory
Visitors can now take in views of Deoksu Palace and central Seoul from the new observatory on City Hall’s eighth and ninth floors, open weekdays without reservations.
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Falling fuel fees
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Free sanitary pads program rolls out to public restrooms
Korea launches a 12-area pilot to stock free sanitary pads in public facilities, testing demand, access and safeguards before a possible nationwide expansion next year.