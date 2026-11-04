Hoban takes lead in Hanjin KAL stake race

Hoban Construction has overtaken Chairman Cho Won-tae’s side as Hanjin KAL’s largest shareholder, raising prospects of a control battle.

Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Korean Air, said Wednesday Hoban Construction has become its largest shareholder, overtaking Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae and related parties.

In a regulatory filing, Hanjin KAL said Hoban Construction and related parties had increased their combined stake to 20.69 percent, surpassing the 20.58 percent held by Cho and related parties.

The narrow margin of 0.11 percentage point leaves open the possibility of another change in the company's largest shareholder if Cho and related parties acquire additional shares.

In a move to strengthen his stake, Cho signed an agreement Monday to acquire an additional 325,000 Hanjin KAL shares for 37.05 billion won ($27.7 million).

Hoban has recently purchased additional Hanjin KAL shares on the open market and filed a business combination notification with the Fair Trade Commission last month, raising speculation over a potential battle for control of Korea's largest aviation group.

Hoban first acquired a 13.97 percent stake in Hanjin KAL from activist private equity firm KCGI in 2022 for approximately 564 billion won and has since expanded its holdings through affiliates, including Hoban Hotels & Resorts.

KCGI had previously challenged the Cho family's control of Hanjin Group.





Yonhap