Hoban likely surpasses Walter Cho as Hanjin KAL’s largest shareholder

A Korean Air plane taxis on the apron at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on May 18. Hanjin KAL is the holding company of Korean Air. NEWS1

A recent buying spree may have tipped the scales, although an open fight for control is far from certain with the conglomerate's "simple investment."

Hoban may have overtaken Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho as the largest shareholder of Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Korean Air. Cho’s hold on management, however, is not expected to change anytime soon.

Hoban recently bought up more Hanjin KAL shares and filed a business combination report with the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) in October, business sources said Monday. Hoban believes the purchases have pushed its stake above the combined holdings of Cho and his related parties. Its exact stake has not been disclosed, however, so a change in the largest shareholder has not been confirmed.

Under the Fair Trade Act, a company above a certain size must report a business combination if it already holds 15 percent or more of a listed company and buys more shares. The requirement applies when the purchase makes it the listed company’s largest investor for the first time. The FTC is reviewing the filing.

Hanjin KAL will issue a new disclosure on a change in its largest shareholder once the details are confirmed, by Dec. 1 at the latest, the company said Monday.

Even if Hoban is confirmed as the largest shareholder, Cho’s control of the company is unlikely to be shaken right away, because Delta Air Lines and the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) — the No. 3 and No. 4 shareholders with 14.9 percent and 10.58 percent — are counted as his allies.

Cho and his related parties held 20.57 percent of Hanjin KAL as of the end of June. Adding Delta’s 14.9 percent and KDB’s 10.58 percent brings the total to 46.05 percent. There is no guarantee, however, that those shareholders will vote the same way on every item.

Hanjin Group Chairman Walter Cho unveils the group’s long-term "Vision 2045" strategy at its 80th anniversary ceremony at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2025. Hoban may have overtaken Cho and his related parties as Hanjin KAL’s largest shareholder. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Hoban became Hanjin KAL’s second-largest shareholder in 2022 by buying the stake held by the private equity firm KCGI, which had fought Cho for control of the company. Hoban has since bought more shares through its affiliates and steadily narrowed the gap with Cho’s side.

Hoban held 19.83 percent as of the end of June, 0.74 percentage points behind Cho’s side, according to the half-year report Hanjin KAL filed in August. Hoban raised its stake to 20.15 percent as of July 10 and narrowed the gap to 0.42 percentage points. Its purchases since then may have flipped the order.

The two sides have been sparring for some time.

At Hanjin KAL’s shareholder meeting in March last year, Hoban Construction challenged management by voting against a proposal to raise the cap on directors’ pay. Two months later, Hanjin KAL decided to contribute about 0.66 percent of its shares, held as treasury stock, to its in-house employee welfare fund, and completed the transfer in August. Treasury shares carry no voting rights, but the fund can vote, so the contribution was seen at the time as a defense of management control. Hanjin KAL said the decision was meant to help the fund run stably.

A pedestrian walks past Hoban Construction’s headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 31, 2022. NEWS1

At this year’s annual shareholder meeting in March, Hanjin KAL’s management openly voiced wariness about Hoban’s growing stake. Vice Chairman Ryu Kyung-pyo questioned right after the meeting why Hoban kept buying shares and said Hanjin KAL would defend its management control. At the same shareholder meeting, Cho’s reappointment as an inside director was approved.

Hoban continues to list its purpose for holding Hanjin KAL shares as “simple investment.” Because it has not formally signaled any intention to take part in management, it is unclear whether the larger stake will lead directly to a fight for control.

“Even if Hoban becomes the largest shareholder, that does not mean management control passes to it right away,” Shin Jung-ho, the head of research at LS Securities, said. “Exercising real influence over management depends on the makeup of the board and on securing voting rights at shareholder meetings. Chairman Cho’s side has had the support of investors classified as friendly shareholders, such as Delta Air Lines and KDB, so the chances of a major change in the control structure anytime soon are likely to be limited.”

Should Hoban’s position as largest shareholder be confirmed, the race between the two sides will enter a new phase. Hoban’s influence could become a factor at future shareholder meetings and on major management issues, observers say.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



