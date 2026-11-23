HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) secured a 308.4 billion won ($228.7 million) order for two liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, carriers to achieve 94.9 percent of its annual order target.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) said on Monday it has secured a 308.4 billion won ($228.7 million) order for two liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, carriers.

HD KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of HD Hyundai, said that its affiliate, HD Hyundai Samho, will build the vessels for an Asian client and deliver them by the first half of 2030.

With the latest contract, HD KSOE has secured orders worth $22.1 billion for 201 vessels so far this year, achieving 94.9 percent of its annual order target.





Yonhap