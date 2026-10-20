HD KSOE lands $1.44 billion HMM order for eight LNG-fueled ships

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EV insurance claims outpace premiums as repair costs climb
Soaring repair costs for electric vehicles, particularly imported models, are pushing Korean insurers’ claims above premium income.
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Samsung's next hire? A robot that never clocks out.
Samsung Electronics is testing a bipedal humanoid for round-the-clock factory and logistics work, with a potential CES 2027 debut under consideration.
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LS MnM weighs copper concentrate cuts as shortages squeeze smelter profits
Korea’s only copper smelter may reduce concentrate purchases and boost recycling as low treatment charges pressure margins and supply chains.
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Hyundai Glovis seeks to expand vehicle logistics operations at Philadelphia port
The logistics firm plans new vehicle facilities and a dedicated car-carrier berth as it expands its U.S. East Coast hub.