HD KSOE lands $1.44 billion HMM order for eight LNG-fueled ships

The HD Hyundai shipbuilding unit will deliver the eight 13,000-TEU dual-fuel container vessels to HMM by 2029.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said Tuesday it has secured a 1.91 trillion-won ($1.44 billion) order from Korean shipping company HMM to build eight liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container ships.

HD KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of HD Hyundai, said the vessels will be equipped with engines capable of running on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The 13,000-twenty-foot-equivalent-unit (TEU)-class ships will measure 337 meters (1,105.64 feet) in length, 51 meters in width and 27.9 meters in height.

Two vessels will be built at the shipyard of affiliate HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in the southeastern city of Ulsan. The remaining six will be constructed at HD Hyundai Samho's shipyard in the southwestern city of Yeongam.

All eight vessels are scheduled to be delivered to HMM in stages by 2029.

With the latest contract, HD KSOE has secured orders worth $20.19 billion for 182 vessels so far this year, achieving 86.6 percent of its annual order target.





Yonhap