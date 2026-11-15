HD Hyundai unveils 600-ton autonomous vessel developed with Anduril

The Korean shipbuilder and U.S. defense firm Anduril launched an autonomous surface vessel in Ulsan that will target the U.S. Navy’s growing unmanned fleet market.

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HD현대, 안두릴과 첫 한·미 합작 무인수상함 건조 (서울=연합뉴스) HD현대가 안두릴과 공동 개발한 무인수상함의 진수식을 지난 12일 울산 HD현대중공업에서 실시했다고 15일 밝혔다. 주원호 HD현대중공업 사장(오른쪽 여섯번째)이 맷 그림 안두릴 최고운영책임자(오른쪽 다섯번째) 및 양사 관계자들과 기념 촬영하고 있다. 2026.11.15 [HD현대 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-11-15 13:36:09/
HD Hyundai and Anduril officials pose for a photo at a launch ceremony for the autonomous surface vessel Alpha at HD Hyundai's Ulsan shipyard on Nov. 12.

Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai said Sunday it has launched an autonomous surface vessel (ASV) jointly developed with U.S. defense firm Anduril Industries as it seeks to expand into the U.S. market for unmanned naval vessels.

HD Hyundai and Anduril held a launch ceremony at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries's shipyard in Ulsan, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday.

The 600-ton ASV is equipped with VAone, an autonomous navigation solution developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Anduril's Lattice platform, enabling it to conduct reconnaissance, surveillance and maritime intelligence-gathering missions without a crew.

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HD Hyundai plans to conduct sea trials off Ulsan before further testing in the U.S. early next year to gather operational data as it seeks to enter the U.S. Navy's unmanned vessel market.

The U.S. Navy is pursuing a hybrid fleet of manned and unmanned vessels to strengthen its maritime capabilities. In September, it announced plans to procure 30 medium-sized ASVs.

The latest launch follows a demonstration by HD Hyundai and Anduril of a 368-ton autonomous test vessel near the Port of Long Beach in California last month.


Yonhap

asv business hd hyundai industry anduril

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