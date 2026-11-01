HD Hyundai Robotics joins up with Palantir for physical AI 

HD Hyundai Robotics' Chief Technology Officer Ahn Seong-hwan delivers a keynote speech at Palantir Technologies Inc.'s Sovereignty Bootcamp in New York. HD HYUNDAI ROBOTICS

The Korean robotics firm will work with the U.S. AI firm to develop solutions for industrial workplaces.

HD Hyundai Robotics, a robotics solutions unit of Korean shipbuilding conglomerate HD Hyundai, said Sunday it has partnered with Palantir Technologies Inc. to develop physical AI solutions.

The partnership aims to transform workplace operations through the adoption of physical AI and redefine the role of engineers in overseeing industrial sites, HD Hyundai Robotics said in a press release.

The company's Chief Technology Officer Ahn Seong-hwan recently attended Palantir's “Sovereignty Bootcamp” in New York, an event focused on strengthening AI-driven business competitiveness while safeguarding core corporate data and business information.

At the event, Ahn presented HD Hyundai Robotics' strategy for applying physical AI and its vision for future development, while outlining the company's collaboration with Palantir on physical AI solutions.

Palantir will help HD Hyundai Robotics identify new business opportunities by leveraging the U.S. company's AI platform, the release said.





Yonhap

















