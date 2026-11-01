HD Hyundai Robotics joins up with Palantir for physical AI 

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Exports jump nearly 94% in October to hit record $115.3 billion on chip demand
Shipments of semiconductors accounted for $56.4 billion, with petroleum products and cosmetics also soaring.
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Samsung, OpenAI chief discuss AI’s impact on future business strategies
Samsung’s leaders discussed AI-driven corporate strategy with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as the group expands company-wide AI training and infrastructure cooperation.
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Hanwha Defense USA wins $269 million U.S. Navy shipbuilding contract
Hanwha Defense USA will build a $269 million landing ship in Philadelphia for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, with options for three more vessels.
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Coffee shops or restaurants? Korea's cafes serve up more than just caffeine.
Coffee chains in Korea, including Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Mega MGC Coffee, are adding full meals to attract customers amid rising lunch prices and intense competition.