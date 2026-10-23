HD Hyundai, Kiewit plan new U.S. shipyard

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Korea's first GLP-1 obesity drug Eppe set for Oct. 29 rollout
Hanmi Pharmaceutical’s Eppe will be prescribed at select medical institutions, offering a lower-cost domestic option for long-term weight management.
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SK hynix delays Solidigm IPO amid market uncertainty and regulatory pushback
SK hynix has decided to postpone the initial public offering (IPO) of its NAND flash subsidiary Solidigm due to market volatility and opposition from financial authorities.
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U.S. envoy highlights shipbuilding opportunities between Seoul and Washington
U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel emphasized the potential for enhanced shipbuilding collaboration between the United States and Korea during her recent visit to Samsung Heavy Industries' Geoje shipyard.
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Not as strong as Iron Beam, but ready now: Can Korea's antidrone laser win over Europe, Middle East?
Cheongwang’s low-cost laser shots could counter drone swarms and open new export opportunities, though mobility and power challenges remain.