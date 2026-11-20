HD Hyundai Heavy Industries President Joo Won-ho, sixth from left, and Mark D. Johnson, deputy administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration, seventh from left, pose for a photo with officials during a visit to the company's shipyard in Ulsan on Nov. 19. HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

A U.S. Maritime Administration delegation toured HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard as Washington seeks allied help rebuilding its shipbuilding capacity.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said Friday a U.S. maritime delegation visited its shipyard to discuss cooperation in shipbuilding, military logistics and port infrastructure.

The delegation, led by Mark D. Johnson, deputy administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration (Marad), toured the shipyard in Ulsan on Thursday.

Marad, an agency under the U.S. Department of Transportation, oversees maritime transport of military supplies during national emergencies and supports port infrastructure development.

The visit came as Washington pushes to rebuild its domestic shipbuilding industry under its “Bridge Strategy,” which seeks to leverage the shipbuilding expertise and production capacity of allies while expanding its own industrial base.

Last month, HD Hyundai signed an agreement with U.S. engineering and construction firm Kiewit to establish a joint venture to build a shipyard in the United States. Construction is scheduled to begin next year, with full-scale operations targeted for 2029.





Yonhap